WWE News and Notes

* The recently re-signed John Morrison will be the special guest on Miz TV tonight on Smackdown on FOX, following last week’s surprise appearance on the show.

Last week, Morrison opened the door when Cathy Kelley went knocking on The Miz’s locker room and told her that Miz had nothing else to say for the night. This came after Miz attacked Kofi Kingston.

Miz and Morrison are former tag team partners and title holders but their careers went separate ways in 2011, with Morrison departing the promotion. He wrestled mostly on the indies and then went to Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling.

This will be Morrison’s first time in a WWE ring on television since his departure in 2011. (thanks to Colin Vassallo)

* WWE Backstage this week did 124,000 viewers, up from the 97,000 viewers the show did on New Year’s Eve. This week’s guest was The Miz, with Young, Booker, Christian, and Paige back together on the panel. (Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

* Mike Johnson on Edge: “Edge signed a new deal. We’ve been told that it has a very nice upside to it financially and you have to think it’s not just a legends deal where they just have him show up and do promos. There’s more smoke to the fire with Edge than there is with Paige.”

* Triple H is for the idea of NXT U.K. possibly going live on BT Sport. Hunter said that over time via his media conference all, if there can be an NXT U.K. roster assembled that can stand on its own then it could certainty be an option.

