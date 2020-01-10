Will Ospreay Announced For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4

AEW and NJPW may not be working together, but that doesn’t mean their stars won’t mingle a little bit. In this case, Will Ospreay has been announced for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4 on April 3. Ospreay is the second talent confirmed for the event the Great Muta, who was announced in November.

The event is part of GCW The Collective, a group of shows that takes place during Wrestlemania weekend. It will be held at the Cuban Club in Ybor City.

Janela wrote: “Like I said Spring Break 4 will be the biggest show in Independent Wrestling History!!!

Making his @GCWrestling_ debut @WillOspreay Get your tickets now!!!!”

Like I said Spring Break 4 will be the biggest show in Independent Wrestling History!!!

Making his @GCWrestling_ debut @WillOspreay 🤯

Get your tickets now!!!! https://t.co/K0YP79Lz0i #SpringBreakForever pic.twitter.com/a2ZSkQKMmu

— Bad Boy Joey Janela