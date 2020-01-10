Wild Boar

Real Name: Michael Hitchman

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 180 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 12, 1989

From: Blaina, South Wales

Pro Debut: 2008

Trained By: 4FW Academy & Dragon Pro Wrestling Academy

Finishing Move: Trapper Keeper

Biography

– Boar has also been known as Blanka, Fred Babestation & Hitch Sheffield.

– February 25, 2010, Hitchman & Evo Star challenged Thunder and Lightning (Tommy Dean & the Lightning Kid) for the CW Tag Team Titles.

– April 7, 2011, Wild Boar challenged Kade Callous for the Welsh Heavyweight Title.

– August 30th, Boar competed in the PWF Ian Dowland Trophy ’11.

– November 23, 2012, Boar competed in the SWA Battlezone Rumble ’12.

– January 27, 2013, Boar competed in the PROGRESS Natural Progression Series.

– April 20th, Boar won the vacant SWA Scottish Junior Title by defeating Lewis Girvan.

– November 9, 10 & 11th, Boar defended the SWA Scottish Junior Title on each day against Celtic Arrow, Robbie Solar & Scott Renwick.

– December 13th, Boar competed in the FCP Infinity Trophy Tournament ’13.

– December 21st, Boar defeated Robbie X for the ATTACK! 24:7 Title but lost it to Chris Brookes at the same event.

– March 7, 2014, Boar defeated The Babyfaced Pitbull for the PW4U Title.

– April 13th, Boar defeated Nixon Newell for the ATTACK! 24:7 Title.

– April 20th, Boar lost the title to Farmer Giles & then pinned him right after to regain it once more.

– May 2nd, Boar lost the title to Damian Dunne.

– June 6th, Boar retained the PW4U Title against The Babyfaced Pitbull.

– June 15th, Boar competed in the NGW Davey Boy Smith Cup.

– July 19th, Boar competed in the FPW Zero G Tournament.

– September 5th, Boar retained the PW4U Title against Rik Van Damage.

– October 5th, After becoming the inaugural DPW All Wales Champion, Boar’s first title defense was against Mike Bird.

– October 12th, Boar lost to Barry Cooper in the Final of the PWF Ken Joyce Trophy Tournament ’14.

– October 28th, Boar defeated Damian Dunne for the ATTACK! 24:7 Title.

– December 5th, Boar competed in the FCP Infinity Trophy Tournament ’14.

– February 1, 2015, Boar lost the SWA Scottish Junior Title to Solar in a 3-Way.

– March 1st, Boar competed in the NGW Royal Rumble.

– March 6th, Boar lost the PW4U Title to Keith Myatt.

– March 15th, Boar lost the DPW All Wales Title to Big Grizzly in a 3-Way.

– May 3rd, Boar competed in the NGW Davey Boy Smith Cup.

– June 27th, Boar won the PWC Heir to the Throne Ladder Match.

– August 1st, Boar defeated Mike Bird for the PWC King of Chaos Title.

– September 19th, Boar lost the title to Mike Bird.

– October 31st, Boar competed in the SWA British Lions Tournament ’15.

– December 5th, Boar defeated Mike Bird for the PWC King of Chaos Title in a Iron Man Match.

– December 15th, Boar defeated Morgan Webster to win the ATTACK! Elder Stein Invitational ’15.

– December 20th, Boar defeated Eddie Dennis for the ATTACK! 24:7 Title.

– January 17, 2016, Boar lost the title right back to Dennis.

– February 21st, Boar competed in the NGW Destiny Rumble ’16.

– April 9th, Boar retained the King of Chaos Title in a Table Match against Jeckel.

– May 21st, Boar retained the King of Chaos Title against Johnny Gargano.

– July 23rd, Boar defended the title against Pete Dunne.

– August 13th, Boar & Mike Bird defeated The Renegades (McLeod & Joseph Miller) for the EVW Tag Team Titles.

– October 1st, Boar & Bird lost the Titles to The Fever (RyRy & Rory).

– October 29th, Boar retained the King of Chaos Title against Hardcore Holly.

– January 14, 2017, Boar defended the title against Jimmy Havoc.

– February 5th, Boar & Bird defeated Polo Promotions (Mark Coffey & Jackie Polo) for the ICW Tag Team Titles.

– February 18th, Boar lost the King of Chaos Title to Morgan Webster in a 7-Man Elimination Match.

– March 5th, Boar & Bird competed in the ATTACK! Kris Travis Tag Team Invitational ’17.

– March 10th, The Marauders (Boar & Bird) retained the ICW Tag Team Titles against Ravie Davie & Danny Hope.

– March 11th, Marauders retained the titles against The Purge (Stevie James & Krobar).

– March 19th, Marauders defended the titles against Liam Thomson & Christopher Saynt.

– April 16th, Marauders retained the titles against Rampage Brown & Ashton Smith.

– September 17th, Marauders defended the titles against British Strong Style (Tyler Bate & Trent Seven).

– November 19th, The Marauders lost the titles to Polo Promotions.

– February 11, 2018, Boar competed in the ICW Square Go! ’18.

– April 15th, The 198 (Boar & Morgan Webster) defeated The Brotherhood (Joe Mezinger & Elijah Dahl) for the DPW Dragon Pro Tag Team Titles.

– June 1st, Boar competed in the Riptide Rumble.

– July 8th, The 198 retained the Dragon Pro Tag Team Titles against Eddie Dennis & Elliot Hightower.

– July 29th, Hitchman lost to Ligero on NXT UK.

– August 25th, Hitchman lost to Mark Andrews on NXT UK.

– September 19th, Boar defeated Morgan Webster for the ATTACK! Title.

– October 21st, The 198 retained the Dragon Pro Tag Team Titles against Dani Luna & Sid Oakley.

– November 17th, Boar competed in the PWC Chaos Rumble.

– November 18th, Boar lost the ATTACK! Title to Eddie Dennis.

– November 25th, Hitchman defeated Josh Morrell on NXT UK.

– February 22, 2019, The Hunt (Boar & Primate) defeated Sam Stoker & Lewis Howley on NXT UK.

– March 17th, The 198 lost the Dragon Pro Tag Team Titles against Black Market Wrestling (Sid Oakley & Jay Joshua).

– April 20th, The Hunt defeated Tyson T-Bone & Saxon Huxley on NXT UK.

– June 14th, The Hunt lost to Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) on NXT UK.

– July 19th, The Hunt lost to Imperium (Aichner & Barthel) on NXT UK.

– October 4th, The Hunt defeated Pretty Deadly (Sam Stoker & Lewis Howley) on NXT UK.

– November 15th, The Hunt defeated The Outliers (Riddick Moss & Dorian Mak) on NXT UK.

– On February 2, 2020, The Hunt defeated Victor Rosetti & Sawicki to win the KPW Tag Team Titles