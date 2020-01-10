Title match announced for WWE Worlds Collide

Jan 10, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
At #WorldsCollide, @rhearipley_wwe will defend her #NXTWomensTitle against #NXTUK's @tonistorm_ AND #WWENXT's @finnbalor will go one-on-one with #NXTUK's @unbesiegbar_dragunov!
