The original plans for the Main Event of Wrestle Kingdom 14 if Omega stayed with NJPW

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about what was originally planned for Wrestle Kingdom 14. This was planned prior to Kenny Omega leaving NJPW for AEW.

If he didn’t leave for AEW, Omega was supposed to defeat Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13 to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. That would have led to a match between Omega and Kazuchika Okada on Wrestlemania 35 weekend (at the G1 Supercard event).

Omega would have won that match to retain his belt. After Okada lost, he was going to chase the IWGP Intercontinental Championship in order to help elevate the Title.

At Wrestle Kingdom 14, Omega would have faced off against Kota Ibushi on night one. Also, Tetsuya Naito and Okada would have faced off for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship on night one.

Meltzer says that the original plan was always Naito winning both belts. So he would have presumably beat Okada on night one and Omega on night two.

But Instead, Naito ended up beating Jay White on night one and Okada on night two.