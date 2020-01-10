ROH Restructures Exclusive Contract Offers

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there has been a change in how ROH is handling contract offers and exclusive deals with wrestlers in the company. In the past, those who made over $40,000 a year would have to sign exclusive deals, which meant they could only work for ROH in the US and Ontario, but could work outside those areas on free dates to get more money.

Now, the top wrestlers were offered more money than before for exclusives, while a lot of other wrestlers were given “decent money” for non-exclusives. That means, of course, they can work anywhere on the independent scene when not booked by ROH.

The reason for this is that ROH wants to keep more money in the budget if someone like Dragon Lee is available that isn’t usually expected to be a free agent.