Raúl Mendoza

Real Name: Raúl Mendoza

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 190 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 16, 1991

From: Cordoba, Veracruz (Mexico)

Pro Debut: September 16, 2006

Trained By: Black Tiger, El Mexicano, Gran Apache, Ángel Del Futuro & Simba I

Finishing Move: Suplex Backbreaker

Biography

– Mendoza is also known as Jinzo, Tribal & Ronnie Mendoza.

– Tribal began wrestling for AAA, IWRG, IWL, XMW, PDM, DTU & AULL among others.

– September 17, 2011, Tribal competed in a 4-Way Elimination for the X-LAW Welterweight Title.

– June 2, 2012, Tribal competed in a 6-Way Elimination for the vacant XMW Junior Heavyweight Title.

– September 23rd, Tribal competed in a 7-Way for the vacant DTU Alto Impacto Title.

– December 11th, Tribal competed in a 7-Way Elimination for the AAA Cruiserweight Title.

– December 16th, Tribal competed in a 3-Way for the NWG Azteca Title.

– February 19, 2013, Tribal competed in a 5-Way for the DTU Alto Impacto Title.

– December 21st, Jinzo won the vacant DTU Alto Impacto Title in a 6-Way.

– May 18, 2014, Jinzo lost the DTU Alto Impacto Title to Septimo Dragon in a 3-Way.

– August 2nd, La 4a Dimension (Jinzo & Rocky Lobo) competed in the NOAH NTV G Cup Junior Heavyweight Tag League ’14.

– December 20th, La 4a Dimension lost in the final of the DTU Nexo Titles Tournament to Los 4×4 (Slayer & Black Fire).

– February 12, 2016, Jinzo competed in a 5-Way for the Crash Junior Title.

– May 1st, Jinzo & Drastik Boy competed in a 3-Way for the DTU Nexo Titles.

– June 23rd, Mendoza competed in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic but lost to Brian Kendrick in the first round.

– May 25, 2017, Mendoza made his NXT TV debut in a losing effort to Velveteen Dream.

– July 12th, Mendoza lost to Johnny Gargano on NXT.

– September 14th, Mendoza lost to Aleister Black on NXT.

– October 4th, Mendoza lost to Lars Sullivan on NXT.

– January 4, 2018, Mendoza lost to Kassius Ohno on NXT.

– February 10th, Mendoza challenged Andrade Almas for the NXT Title.

– April 11th, Mendoza lost to EC3 on NXT.

– May 9th, Mendoza lost to Kona Reeves on NXT.

– June 14th, Mendoza challenged Adam Cole for the NXT North American Title.

– August 23rd, Mendoza lost to Lars Sullivan on NXT.

– October 17th, Mendoza & Humberto Carrillo lost to Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan on NXT.

– November 28th, Mendoza & Carrillo lost to the Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) on NXT.

– January 18, 2019, Mendoza & Carrillo challenged The Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish) for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– April 6th, Mendoza & Carrillo lost to Gallus (Mark & Joe Coffey) on NXT UK.

– April 10th, Mendoza defeated Riddick Moss on NXT.

– April 13th, Mendoza challenged Austin Theory for the EVOLVE Title.

– June 12th, Mendoza lost to Damian Priest on NXT.

– July 23rd, Mendoza & Carrillo defeated The Lucha House Party (Kalisto & Gran Metalik) on 205 Live.

– August 15th, Mendoza lost to Cameron Grimes on NXT.

– September 25th, Mendoza lost to Cameron Grimes on NXT.

– October 25th, Mendoza defeated Tony Nese on 205 Live.

– November 1st, Mendoza lost to Lio Rush on 205 Live.

– November 6th, Mendoza lost to Lio Rush on 205 Live.

– November 15th, Mendoza & Rush defeated Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari on 205 Live.

– November 29th, Mendoza lost to Ariya Daivari on 205 Live.

– December 6th, Mendoza lost to Angel Garza on 205 Live.

– December 11th, Mendoza defeated Cameron Grimes on NXT.

– December 13th, Mendoza defeated Ariya Daivari on 205 Live.

– In mid-2020, Mendoza joined the Legado del Fantasma stable, alongside Santos Escobar & Joaquin Wilde.