Raúl Mendoza
Real Name: Raúl Mendoza
Height: 5’5″
Weight: 190 lbs.
Date of Birth: September 16, 1991
From: Cordoba, Veracruz (Mexico)
Pro Debut: September 16, 2006
Trained By: Black Tiger, El Mexicano, Gran Apache, Ángel Del Futuro & Simba I
Finishing Move: Suplex Backbreaker
Biography
– Mendoza is also known as Jinzo, Tribal & Ronnie Mendoza.
– Tribal began wrestling for AAA, IWRG, IWL, XMW, PDM, DTU & AULL among others.
– September 17, 2011, Tribal competed in a 4-Way Elimination for the X-LAW Welterweight Title.
– June 2, 2012, Tribal competed in a 6-Way Elimination for the vacant XMW Junior Heavyweight Title.
– September 23rd, Tribal competed in a 7-Way for the vacant DTU Alto Impacto Title.
– December 11th, Tribal competed in a 7-Way Elimination for the AAA Cruiserweight Title.
– December 16th, Tribal competed in a 3-Way for the NWG Azteca Title.
– February 19, 2013, Tribal competed in a 5-Way for the DTU Alto Impacto Title.
– December 21st, Jinzo won the vacant DTU Alto Impacto Title in a 6-Way.
– May 18, 2014, Jinzo lost the DTU Alto Impacto Title to Septimo Dragon in a 3-Way.
– August 2nd, La 4a Dimension (Jinzo & Rocky Lobo) competed in the NOAH NTV G Cup Junior Heavyweight Tag League ’14.
– December 20th, La 4a Dimension lost in the final of the DTU Nexo Titles Tournament to Los 4×4 (Slayer & Black Fire).
– February 12, 2016, Jinzo competed in a 5-Way for the Crash Junior Title.
– May 1st, Jinzo & Drastik Boy competed in a 3-Way for the DTU Nexo Titles.
– June 23rd, Mendoza competed in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic but lost to Brian Kendrick in the first round.
– May 25, 2017, Mendoza made his NXT TV debut in a losing effort to Velveteen Dream.
– July 12th, Mendoza lost to Johnny Gargano on NXT.
– September 14th, Mendoza lost to Aleister Black on NXT.
– October 4th, Mendoza lost to Lars Sullivan on NXT.
– January 4, 2018, Mendoza lost to Kassius Ohno on NXT.
– February 10th, Mendoza challenged Andrade Almas for the NXT Title.
– April 11th, Mendoza lost to EC3 on NXT.
– May 9th, Mendoza lost to Kona Reeves on NXT.
– June 14th, Mendoza challenged Adam Cole for the NXT North American Title.
– August 23rd, Mendoza lost to Lars Sullivan on NXT.
– October 17th, Mendoza & Humberto Carrillo lost to Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan on NXT.
– November 28th, Mendoza & Carrillo lost to the Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) on NXT.
– January 18, 2019, Mendoza & Carrillo challenged The Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish) for the NXT Tag Team Titles.
– April 6th, Mendoza & Carrillo lost to Gallus (Mark & Joe Coffey) on NXT UK.
– April 10th, Mendoza defeated Riddick Moss on NXT.
– April 13th, Mendoza challenged Austin Theory for the EVOLVE Title.
– June 12th, Mendoza lost to Damian Priest on NXT.
– July 23rd, Mendoza & Carrillo defeated The Lucha House Party (Kalisto & Gran Metalik) on 205 Live.
– August 15th, Mendoza lost to Cameron Grimes on NXT.
– September 25th, Mendoza lost to Cameron Grimes on NXT.
– October 25th, Mendoza defeated Tony Nese on 205 Live.
– November 1st, Mendoza lost to Lio Rush on 205 Live.
– November 6th, Mendoza lost to Lio Rush on 205 Live.
– November 15th, Mendoza & Rush defeated Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari on 205 Live.
– November 29th, Mendoza lost to Ariya Daivari on 205 Live.
– December 6th, Mendoza lost to Angel Garza on 205 Live.
– December 11th, Mendoza defeated Cameron Grimes on NXT.
– December 13th, Mendoza defeated Ariya Daivari on 205 Live.
– In mid-2020, Mendoza joined the Legado del Fantasma stable, alongside Santos Escobar & Joaquin Wilde.