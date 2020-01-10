Possible spoiler for the leader of the Dark Order

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Matt Hardy is expected to leave WWE when his contract expires in March.

Matt apparently pitched the idea for his “Free the Delete” series to lead to the return of his ‘Broken’ character to WWE television. Unfortunately, WWE wasn’t interested in that.

Meltzer says that Matt is now being speculated as the potential leader of the ‘Dark Order’ faction in AEW. Here is what Meltzer wrote:

