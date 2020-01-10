Alex Shelley Makes WWE NXT Debut

Jan 10, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Alex Shelley’s first WWE match is in the books, having taken place at a live event in Pittsburgh on Friday. Shelley, who was announced as KUSHIDA’s tag partner in a reunion of the Time Splitters for the Dusty Rhodes classic, worked with KUSHIDA in a winning effort against the Forgotten Sons at the show. You can see pics and video below from the match. 

The two will face the Grizzled Young Veterans in the first-round Dusty Classic match on next week’s NXT. 

