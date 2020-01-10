Notes On Topics Planned For Season Two of Dark Side of the Ring

PWInsider reports that Vice is currently putting together the second season of the documentary series Dark Side of the Ring. Topics includes Brawl for All, Dino Bravo and the Chris Benoit double murder-suicide. There has been talk of episodes about Herb Abrams and New Jack, but they haven’t been confirmed. Ten episodes are planned for the second season.

The Benoit episode will feature Nancy Benoit’s sister Sandra Toffoloni and Benoit’s son David. Toffoloni previously wrote on Twitter that she had reunited with David and thanked the series for “giving her back her nephew.” The two were together at an AEW PPV last year.