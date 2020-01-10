Notes on Mick Foley, Sonya Deville, and Jeff Cobb

– Mick Foley is coming to Motown…

Hello #DETROIT #RoyalOak

Tickets for my APRIL 7 show at @ComedyCastle have

JUST GONE ON SALE! Get the best tix NOW athttps://t.co/UYHTMsUNXR — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 10, 2020

– Sonya Deville reflects on her WWE career to Fox News…

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

– Former Ring of Honor Television Champion Jeff Cobb has not signed a new deal with ROH. He was offered a new deal but turned it down. There were those in AEW pushing for him to come as well. Right now he’s said he’s going to go independent but would continue working for ROH as long as they want to use him, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

