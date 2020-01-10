Jon Moxley has an opponent for AEW’s Bash at the Beach

Jan 10, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
Just signed for Next Wednesday, January 15th’s #AEW’s Bash at the Beach LIVE from Miami … @sammyguevara vs @JonMoxley … get your tickets now at AEWTIX.com or watch at 8/7c on @tntdrama
