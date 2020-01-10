Jimmy Uso discusses his recent DUI arrest and legal troubles

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Jimmy Uso discussed his recent DUI arrest and legal troubles:

“Well I mean, you know how it is, man. Like, let’s remember, we’re human beings, we make mistakes. The Usos make mistakes and everybody knows about it, you know what I’m saying? So when we do that, we never really had the chance to sit still because you stay movement so fast, you know we home a day and a half, the next day you on the road again, we’re in five cities in four nights, man so the road, it just keeps on going.”

“[I] never really sat still and got to realize you know, when you mess up, it trickles down and the most people that it trickles to is to your close ones, the circle, your family. Your kids, your close friends, people you really rock with and you start to lose focus of that.”

“I think that’s where it got hard. I think that’s what it was man, just enjoying what we were doing, like, damn, man. It started to get rough. The road moves quick, man and you better take time for yourself to slow down and that’s exactly what we did.