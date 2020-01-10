Lynch denies report that she signed new WWE deal worth $1 million a year

WWE Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch has denied the story making the rounds that she has signed a new, five-year deal with WWE worth $1 million per year.

Lynch, who is the most popular female wrestler on the roster at the moment, used Twitter to shoot down the report, writing, “Report not true. Haven’t signed anything new in years. Deal coming up soon.”

Ever since she adopted “The Man” moniker in late 2018, Lynch has skyrocketed in WWE popularity, winning the Royal Rumble last year and then won the main event of WrestleMania, becoming the first female to carry the both Raw and Smackdown titles.

The news of her contract expiring was used in the storyline with Asuka late last month on Monday Night Raw.