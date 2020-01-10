AEW Nearly Topped ESPN’s NBA Coverage with Strong Wednesday Night Rating

As we previously reported, AEW won Wednesday night against NXT, as Dynamite had 947,000 viewers and a 0.36 rating, while NXT only had 721,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating. As usual, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a full breakdown of the numbers including segment-by-segment for each show.

Overall, AEW was down 2% from last week, while NXT was up 31% running a live show. In the demos, NXT was up 27% and AEW was even. Both shows were probably affected somewhat by the news programs that night and a Jeopardy special o ABC that had 14,872,000 viewers. That special also had huge numbers in 35-49 (AEW’s strongest demo) and 50+ (NXT’s strongest).

In Males 18-34, AEW had 154,000 while NXT had 85,000. In Women 18-34, it was AEW with 86,000 against NXT’s 61,000. AEW also won in men 35-49 (229,000 to 106,000) and women 35-49 (82,000 to 49,000). It’s harder to present NXT’s numbers as they did not make the top 50 that night. AEW, however, had a 0.17 in 12-17 (up 21.4%), 0.22 in 18-34 (up 15.8%), 0.50 in 35-49 (down 5.7%) and 0.36 in 50+ (down 7.7%).

Here are the quarter breakdowns for Dynamite:

Q1: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Private Party – 1,013,000 viewers

Q2: Omega/Page vs. Private Party – 944,000 viewers (lost 69,000)

Q3: Riho vs. Kris Statlander – 961,000 viewers (up 17,000)

Q4: Sammy Guevara vs. Christopher Daniels – 913,000 viewers (down 48,000)

Q5: Dustin & Cody Rhodes vs. Lucha Bros – 941,000 viewers (up 28,000)

Q6: MJF/DDP promo – 941,000 viewers (even)

Q7: Jurassic Express vs. Best Friends & Orange Cassidy – 897,000 viewers (down 44,000)

Q8: Jon Moxley/Inner Circle segment – 970,000 viewers (up 73,000)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: NXT women promo – 818,000 viewers

Q2: Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm and Candice LeRae vs. Kay Lee Ray, Bianca Belair and Io Shirai – 770,000 viewers (down 48,000)

Q3: The Forgotten Sons vs. Imperium – 722,000 viewers (down 48,000)

Q4: Austin Theory vs. Joaquin Wilde – 668,000 viewers (down 54,000)

Q5: The Undisputed Era vs. Gallus – 729,000 viewers (up 61,000)

Q6: Ending of UE/Gallus, promo with Johnny Gargano/Finn Balor – 716,000 viewers (down 13,000)

Q7: Mia Yim vs. Kayden Carter – 675,000 viewers (down 41,000)

Q8: Dominick Dijakovic vs. Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Damian Priest – 604,000 viewers (down 71,000)

Overrun: Fatal 4-Way – 799,000 viewers (up 195,000)

It should be noted that in the same time slots last year, USA Network averaged 902,000 viewers and TNT averaged 520,000 viewers. Dynamite was 82% up and NXT was 20% down from that. This is also the first time NXT was not in the top 50, as it placed 55 in the 18-49 demo. AEW was at #6, behind two NBA games (0.38 each), Real Housewives of New Jersey and two news shows. This is the first time that AEW came close to beating the NBA in the demo and viewers (NBA did 1,038,000 viewers on ESPN).