2019 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Jabroni of the year
nZo (34%, 168 Votes)
Wrestling Fans (17%, 85 Votes)
Vince McMahon (12%, 61 Votes)
Jim Cornette (11%, 55 Votes)
Baron Corbin (7%, 34 Votes)
Joey Ryan (7%, 33 Votes)
Vince Russo (4%, 20 Votes)
MJF (3%, 13 Votes)
Peter Avalon (2%, 8 Votes)
Drake Maverick (1%, 7 Votes)
R-Truth (1%, 7 Votes)
Priscilla Kelly (1%, 7 Votes)
Total Voters: 498
PAST WINNERS…
2018: Enzo Amore
2017: Sexy Starr
2016: Dixie Carter
2015: WWE Creative
2014: WWE’s Creative Team