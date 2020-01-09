Battle royal to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women’s title set

A number one contender for the NXT Women’s title will be decided next week in a big battle royal featuring some of NXT’s best females on the roster.

The battle royal so far includes, in alphabetical order, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, Dakota Kai, Io Shirai, Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, Santana Garrett, Shotzi Blackheart, Vanessa Borne, and Xia Li.

The winner of this battle royal will then go ahead to challenge Rhea Ripley at the upcoming NXT Takeover: Portland for the title on Sunday, February 16.