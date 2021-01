1/8/20 AEW Dark Match Taping Results (spoilers)

AEW taped matches after last night’s Dynamite, which will are on next week’s episode of AEW Dark. The results are below, per Lords Of Pain.net:

* Darby Allin defeated Brandon Cutler.

* Nyla Rose vs. Shanna never officially started as Shanna attacked Rose before the bell. Shanne put Rose through a table for a huge pop.

* Billy & Austin Gunn defeated Peter Avalon & Shawn Spears.