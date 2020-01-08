Stardom reportedly interested in Kairi Sane and Io Shirai

During yesterday’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Io Shirai is unhappy with her NXT run thus far, although it’s unclear why this is the case. He also revealed that Stardom is looking to offer big money to Shirai and Kairi Sane to keep them from re-signing with WWE when their contracts expire. He said it’s possible WWE may attempt to bring Shirai to the main roster to stop that, which would give her an increase in pay. Her current pay in NXT is said to be “nothing special.”

As noted, NJPW parent company Bushiroad purchased Stardom in the fall and will be working on building up the company and marketing it in the future. They want to run bigger shows but need bigger stars, which is why they are making a push for Shirai and Sane. They are stars in Japan and their time in WWE will add to the potential star power.

Compared to NXT, Shirai was making more money and was working fewer dates, due to her merchandise pay. It was also noted that her fiance, EVIL, is in Japan, which could influence her decision. There is no word on when they will marry. Likewise, it’s unknown when the contracts of Shirai and Sane will expire in WWE. Sane reportedly signed a three-year deal in March 2017. Shirai then signed in the summer of 2018.