Number one contender for NXT’s North American title to be decided tonight on USA Network

NXT is back live on USA Network following a two-week break of live broadcasts from Full Sail University. As expected, AEW enjoyed a big victory over NXT last week but things could be much closer tonight.

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament kicks off tonight with two matches scheduled to take place, including The Forgotten Sons vs Imperium and Undisputed Era vs Gallus.

The broadcast will be headlined by a fatal four-way match where the winner will be announced the new number one contender for the North American title currently held by Roderick Strong. Those in the match are Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, Damian Priest, and Cameron Grimes.