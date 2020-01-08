News on Becky Lynch, Jerry Lawler, SoCal Val, and The Young Bucks
Today #TheMan comes around @CES. Meet Raw Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE in the @WWE Lounge at the @AriaLV #CES2020 pic.twitter.com/eoz8JDG9m9
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) January 8, 2020
On Sale Now!@HO_Wrestling WWE Royal Rumble VIP Viewing Party! #London @Belushisdugout 26/01
Hosted by none other than @SoCalValerie
Tickets https://t.co/gGdbwz2Mb5 pic.twitter.com/Spr0Td52KY
— Ringside World (@RingsideWorld) January 8, 2020
One year ago, this was the rally that started it all.#AEW Double or Nothing Rally in Jacksonville, Floridahttps://t.co/PC8d1SBT4e
What's your favorite #AEWMoment from Year One? pic.twitter.com/n0VRT6mVRj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 8, 2020