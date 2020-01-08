Mercedes Martinez

Real Name: Jazmín Benítez

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 147 lbs.

Date of Birth: November 17, 1980

From: Waterbury, Connecticut

Pro Debut: November 12, 2000

Trained By: Jason Knight

Finishing Move: Fisherman Buster

Biography

– Martinez has been dubbed the Latina Sensation.

– Late 2001 & early 2002 Martinez competed and won the NECW North American Women’s Title, but lost the title to Sumie Sakai on May 5, 2002.

– September 27th, Martinez lost to Tracy Brooks in the Final of the WXW 1st Annual Women’s Elite 8.

– May 8, 2003, Martinez lost to Alexis Laree for the vacant DCW Women’s Title.

– July 5th, Martinez & Sakai competed in the CHIKARA Tag World Grand Prix ’03.

– January 10, 2004, Martinez challenged Maverick Wild for the NECW Title.

– May 30th, Martinez competed in a 3-Way for the vacant NWA Midwest & IWA Mid-South Women’s Titles.

– September 9th, Martinez lost in the Final of the WXW 3rd Annual Women’s Elite 8.

– September 17th, Martinez defeated Lacey for the NWA Midwest Women’s Title.

– January 15, 2005, Martinez lost the NWA Midwest Women’s Title to Ariel in a 3-Way.

– April 4th, Martinez challenged Talia for the WXW Women’s Title.

– June 5th, Martinez defeated Nikki Roxx for the vacant NECW Women’s Title.

– July 8th, Martinez defeated Talia for the WXW Women’s Title & then defended the title the next night against Krissy Vaine.

– August 13th, Martinez retained the NECW Women’s Title in a 3-Way.

– September 25th, Martinez lost the NECW Women’s Title against Natalia.

– October 23rd, Martinez retained the WXW Women’s Title in a 3-Way.

– January 28, 2006, Martinez defended the WXW Women’s Title against Alere Little Feather.

– March 9th, Martinez vacated the WXW Women’s Title.

– April 6th, Martinez defeated Simply Luscious in a Stairway to Ecstasy Barbed Wire Baseball Bat Match held by WEW.

– April 15th, Martinez lost in the final of the APW ChickFight IV Tournament to MsChif.

– August 19th, Martinez defeated Sumie Sakai for the PWU Unified Women’s Title.

– October 6th, Martinez lost to Alexa Thatcher in the Final of the NWS Women’s J-Cup Tournament.

– October 14th, Martinez won the WXW 5th Annual Women’s Elite 8 Tournament.

– November 17th, Martinez won the DPW Women’s Title in a 3-Way.

– January 6, 2007, Martinez defeated Cindy Rogers for the WXW Women’s Title.

– January 13th, Martinez lost the DPW Women’s Title to Alere Little Feather.

– January 20th, Martinez lost the PWU Unified Women’s Title to Amy Lee.

– March 3rd, Martinez lost the WXW Women’s Title to Kacee Carlisle.

– March 21st, Martinez & Bison Bravado competed in the WSU/NWS King & Queen of the Ring ’08.

– March 22nd, Martinez won the WSU/NWS 2nd Annual J-Cup Tournament.

– November 15, 2008, Martinez won the WXW 7th Annual Women’s Elite 8 Tournament.

– February 7, 2009, Martinez retained the WXW Women’s Title against MsChif.

– March 7th, Martinez defeated Angel Orsini for the WSU Title.

– June 6th, Martinez defended the WSU Title against Angel Orsini in a 60-Minute Iron Man Match.

– September 5th, Martinez won the vacant WXW C4 Title in a 3-Way.

– November 7th, Martinez & Orsini defeated Hailey Hatred & Jessicka Havok for the WSU Tag Team Titles.

– November 14th, Martinez retained the WSU Title against Angelina Love.

– December 12th, Martinez retained the WSU Title against Awesome Kong.

– April 17, 2010, Martinez & Orsini lost the WSU Tag Team Titles to The Cosmo Club (Jana & Cindy Rogers).

– June 19th, Martinez retained the WSU Title against Brittney Savage in a Bullrope Match.

– August 8th, Martinez defended the WSU Title against Mickie James.

– September 18th, Martinez defeated Sara Del Ray for the vacant IndyGurlz Title.

– November 6th, Martinez retained the WSU Title against Jazz.

– December 4th, Martinez lost the WXW C4 Title to Miss Karissa in a 3-Way.

– January 22, 2011, Martinez defeated Angel Orsini in a Ladder Match for the WSU All Guts No Glory Title.

– April 2nd, Martinez & Julio Dinero won the WSU/NWS King & Queen of the Ring ’11.

– September 10th, Martinez defeated Kimberly for the WXW Women’s Title.

– February 24, 2012, Martinez competed in the 2CW Girls Grand Prix 1 Tournament.

– March 3rd, Martinez lost the WSU Title to Jessicka Havok.

– April 28th, Martinez defeated Havok for the WSU Title but lost it right back to her in a follow 3-Way Match the same night.

– July 14th, Martinez lost the WXW Women’s Title to Kimberly.

– March 30, 2013, Martinez defeated Kalamity for the NCW Femmes Fatales International Title.

– October 6th, Martinez defended the NCW Femmes Fatales International Title against Miss Mina.

– February 28, 2014, Martinez challenged Ivelisse Velez for the SHINE Title.

– May 17th, Martinez defeated Saraya Knight for the IndyGurlz Australia Title but vacated the title sometime after.

– May 24th, Martinez won the NHPW Global Conflict Tournament.

– August 16th, Martinez lost the NCW Femmes Fatales International Title to Courtney Rush in a 4-Way Elimination.

– May 21, 2016, Martinez competed in the NHPW Global Conflict Tournament.

– June 26th, Martinez defeated Madison Eagles for the SHIMMER Title.

– October 15th, Martinez won the WXW Women’s Title in a 3-Way.

– November 12th, Martinez lost the SHIMMER Title to Kellie Skater but won the title back the next day.

– February 11, 2017, Martinez defeated Allie for the WSU Title.

– April 1st, Martinez retained the SHIMMER Title by defeating Candice LeRae.

– May 6th, Martinez defeated Stefany Sinclair for the NCW Femmes Fatales International Title.

– May 12th, Las Sicarias (Ivelisse & Martinez) defeated Santana Garrett & Raquel for the SHINE Tag Team Titles.

– July 14th, Martinez lost to Shayna Baszler in the Semi Final of the WWE Mae Young Classic.

– October 21st, Martinez lost the WXW Women’s Title against Raeven Marie.

– November 11th, Martinez defended the SHIMMER Title twice, first defeating Jessicka Havok & then Hikaru Shida but lost the title on the next day to Nicole Savoy.

– December 1st, Martinez challenged Toni Storm for the World of Stardom Title.

– December 5th, Martinez defeated Shayna Baszler for the IndyGurlz Australia Title.

– December 16th, Martinez competed in the SHINE Survival Rumble.

– February 24, 2018, Martinez lost the NCW Femmes Fatales International Title to Vanessa Kraven.

– April 7th, Martinez challenged Toni Storm for the PROGRESS Women’s Title.

– June 16th, Martinez lost the WSU Title to Tessa Blanchard.

– July 7th, Martinez competed against Tessa Blanchard for the vacant Phoenix of RISE Title.

– July 20th, Las Sicarias lost the SHINE Tag Team Titles to The Twisted Sisters (Thunder Rosa & Holidead) in a 4-Way Elimination.

– August 9th, Martinez, competed in the second WWE Mae Young Classic.

– October 19th, Martinez defeated Tessa Blanchard for the Phoenix of RISE Title in a Iron Man match.

– October 21st, Martinez & Cheerleader Melissa won the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles in a 4-Way.

– January 26, 2019, Martinez defeated Tyler Bateman for the AWS Title.

– March 16th, Martinez defeated Christina Marie for the PPW Women’s Title.

– March 29th, Martinez lost the Phoenix of RISE Title to Kylie Rae in a No Rope Submission match.

– April 5th, Martinez & Melissa retained the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles against The Twisted Sisters.

– May 4th, Martinez defeated Kris Statlander for the vacant NCW Femmes Fatales International Title.

– May 25th, Martinez lost the IndyGurlz Australia Title to Lena Kross in a 3-Way.

– June 2nd, Martinez defeated Saraya Knight for the Bellatrix Title.

– July 20th, Martinez lost the PPW Women’s Title to Christina Marie.

– August 31st, Martinez competed in the AEW Casino Battle Royal.

– October 30th, Martinez & Big Swole lost to Allie & Sadie Gibbs on AEW Dark.

– November 2nd, Martinez & Melissa lost the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles to Team Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo).

– November 10th, Martinez competed in the EVE SHE-1 ’19 (Block A).

– December 13th, Martinez (with her career on the line) defeated Allysin Kay for the SHINE Title.

– December 14th, Martinez lost the SHINE Title to Ivelisse.

– January 2020, Martinez signed with the WWE & was moved to the NXT Brand.