Impact Wrestling Cards for This Weekend Including Hard to Kill PPV

Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill is scheduled for Sunday, January 12. Here’s the updated lineup for the other Impact events scheduled for this weekend before the pay-per-view card. First up is Bash at the Brewery 2. The event will be held on Friday, Jan. 10 at the Freetail Brewery in San Antonio, Texas. It will be streamed live on Impact+.

* OVE vs. Rich Swann & Tessa Blanchard.& Willie Mack & Brian Cage

* Kongo Kong vs. Fallah Bahh

* X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. The Rascalz’ Wentz

* Impact Knockouts Champion Taya vs. Jordynne Grace

Next up is The Arlington Brawl on Saturday, Jan. 11. It will be a matinee event at Texas Live (The Backyard) in Arlington, Texas. A fanfest featuring Impact talent is also scheduled for the outdoor event. Here’s the fanfest schedule:

1:00 PM -Impact Champions – Sami Callihan, The North, Taya Valkyrie, Ace Austin

1:45 PM – Brian Cage, Michael Elgin, Moose, Johnny Swinger, Fallah Bahh, Eddie Edwards

2:30 PM – OVE, Rhino, Joey Ryan, ODB, The Rascalz

3:15 PM – Willie Mack, Rich Swann, Jordynne Grace, Daga, Tessa Blanchard

The Arlington Brawl will be streamed live on the Impact Twitch channel. Here’s the updated lineuP:

* Hyan and Miranda Alize vs. Alex Gracia and AQA

* Low Rider vs. Juventus Aerea

* Impact Champion Sami Callihan’s last words before Hard to Kill PPV

* Dirty Andy Dalton vs. Matthew Palmer

* Muerto Inferno & Tristen the Warrior vs. Aaron Sykes & Helio Garcia.

– Impact Wrestling released a new preview video for Sunday’s Hard to kill, which you can check out below.