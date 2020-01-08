Hart family member passes away, CAC to honor the Road Warriors
Ohhhh WHAT A RUSH! The CAC 2020 Tag Team Award will go to the Road Warriors! We will be joined by @PaulElleringWWE and @RWAnimal who will receive the award. There isn’t enough space to list all of their titles and accomplishments, but one more can be added in April! pic.twitter.com/bm4jwpBgTl
— CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) January 6, 2020
The CAC would like to pass our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Andrea Hart, the wife of Bruce, who passed away back in December 27th. Andrea was not only a wonderful wife, incredible mother, and
caring grandmother but a
beautiful person in every way pic.twitter.com/MaaVD5DmuD
— CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) January 8, 2020