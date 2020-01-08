Five matches announced for Dynamite as AEW honors Memphis Wrestling

AEW’s Dynamite returns tonight with a tribute to Memphis Wrestling with a live broadcast from Southaven, Mississippi. Following last week’s big Homecoming success, AEW looks to keep momentum going with five matches already announced.

Scheduled to take place tonight are Riho vs Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s title, The Lucha Bros vs Cody and Dustin Rhodes, Private Party vs Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, Sammy Guevara vs Christopher Daniels, and Jurassic Express vs Best Friends and Orange Cassidy.

Also tonight, Cody will respond to MJF’s demands from last week while Jon Moxley will give his answer to AEW World champion Chris Jericho regarding the invitation to join the Inner Circle.