Diamond Dallas Page returns on Dynamite, to wrestle next week

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page will be making his AEW in-ring debut next week on Dynamite live from Miami.

Page interrupted MJF’s segment yesterday on the show as MJF waited for Cody to give him the answers he wanted. Page called MJF a “motormouth jackoff” and talked about how long it’s been since he’d been in a ring live on TNT.

As DDP continued, MJF called the Butcher, the Blade, and the Bunny out and vowed to send Page to hospice and then he would get one of his daughters in his bed and…bang.

That was enough for DDP to hear who attacked MJF but the Butcher and the Blade came to the rescue. They were met with Diamond Cutters but MJF hit a low blow. QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes came out to help Dallas Page as MJF bolted.

AEW then announced that Rhodes, Marshall, and Page would be taking on MJF, the Butcher, and the Blade on next week’s show which has a Bash at the Beach theme.

Page was sporting his WWE Hall of Fame ring during the promo.