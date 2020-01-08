Alex Shelley booked for the Dusty Rhodes Classic

Jan 8, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Alex Shelley will make his WWE debut next week.

Shelley is teaming up with Kushida in the Dusty Rhodes Classic next week on NXT.

