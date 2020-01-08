Alex Shelley booked for the Dusty Rhodes Classic
Alex Shelley will make his WWE debut next week.
Shelley is teaming up with Kushida in the Dusty Rhodes Classic next week on NXT.
YES.He is coming… @fakekinkade
Because it's 2020 pic.twitter.com/UknJGWVIYf
| NEXT WEEK |
⏱ @KUSHIDA_0904 & @fakekinkade vs @ZackGibson01 & @JamesDrake_GYT
👊 @MandrewsJunior & @Flash_Morgan vs @SuperKingofBros & @PeteDunneYxB #DustyClassic #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Qgz29auwHy
