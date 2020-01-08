AJ Styles recognizes he is getting closer to retirement

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, AJ Styles (age 42) explained that he thinks he is getting close to retirement.

“I think I am. As you get older, you’re like, ‘where the freak did my energy go? Why don’t I have that useless burst of energy?’ You can see that start to deplete. I don’t want to be an AJ Styles where they go, ‘I wish he could still do that. He’s really slow.’ I don’t want that. I want to be that AJ Styles that people will remember and go out that way. Will I be like I was when I was 25? There’s no way. It’s just not possible.”

Styles signed a contract extension with WWE last year, but it isn’t know exactly how long the contract was. Most WWE contracts these days are 5 years, but reading between the lines, it seems AJ may not be around for that long if he can avoid it.