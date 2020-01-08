1/8/20 AEW Dynamite Recap

The show opens with a recap of The Elite’s success last week in their respective matches, as well as Chris Jericho’s offerings to Jon Moxley if Moxley joins The Inner Circle. Live in the arena in Southaven, Mississippi, Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary, and they are joined by Dave Brown.

—

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Adam Page and Kenny Omega vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen)

Page and Quen start the match and Quen takes advantage. Kassidy tags in and takes Page to the mat. Private Party double teams Page for a bit and Quen officially tags back in. Quen takes Page down and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Kassidy tags in, but Page comes back and drops him with a shoulder tackle. Page suplexes Quen onto Kassidy and tags in Omega. Omega delivers a back-breaker to Kassidy and goes for the cover, but Kassidy kicks out. Page tags back in and delivers a knee lift. Page knocks Quen to the floor and then he and Omega double team Kassidy in the ring. Kassidy comes back and sends Page to the floor and then slams Omega into the turnbuckle. Omega comes back with a Flatliner and Page tags back in. Quen tags in and takes Page out with a cross-body. Quin takes out Omega and Page with suicide dives and tosses Page back into the ring. Quen connects with a 450 splash and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Kassidy tags back in and takes Page down with a Spanish Fly. Kassidy goes for the cover, but Omega breaks it up.

Page comes back and drops Kassidy into the corner and then tosses Quen down with a fall-away slam. Omega tags in and slingshots Page into Private Party in the corner. Page drops Quen with a German suplex and then Kassidy with a power bomb. Omega delivers a knee strike to Kassidy and goes for the cover, but Kassidy kicks out. Omega drops Quen with the Snap Dragon Suplex, but Kassidy comes back and takes Omega out at the knees. Kassidy drops Omega with the Silly String and goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Quen tags in and comes off the top, but Omega moves. Page tags in and Omega sends Kassidy to the floor. Page goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Quen dodges and Page almost hits Omega. Quen shoves Page into Omega, but Page and Omega double team him. Page drops Quen with a discus clothesline and goes for the cover, but Quen kicks out. Omega tags back in, but Kassidy gets into the ring and Private Party takes Page out with a double dropkick. Private Party take Omega out with Gin and Juice and Quen goes for the cover, but Page breaks it up.

Page clotheslines Kassidy to the floor, but Omega tosses Quen into Page and Quen kicks him in the head. Omega delivers a knee strike and then he and Page hits a V Trigger/Buckshot combination. Omega drops Quen with the One Winged Angel and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Adam Page and Kenny Omega

-After the match, PAC has Michael Nakazawa locked in the Brutalizer backstage. He screams at Omega to give him the rubber match or the attacks will continue to happen. Omega rushes backstage as the show heads to a commercial.

—

The announcers run down the card for the remainder of the show, including Moxley giving his decision to Jericho. Brandi Rhodes has joined the commentary team for the next match.

—

Match #2 – AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Riho (c) vs. Kris Statlander

Riho takes control and sends Statlander into the ropes. Riho goes for the Tiger Feint Kick, but Statlander blocks it and brings Riho back into the ring. Statlander delivers a back-breaker and goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Statlander is still in control. She goes for a moonsault, but Riho dodges it. Riho quickly goes for the cover, but Statlander kicks out. Riho goes up top, but Statlander cuts her off with a right hand. Statlander drops Riho with a suplex as Awesome Kong and Melanie Cruise come to ringside. Riho delivers a few shots, but Statlander comes back with an uppercut. Riho delivers a knee strike and comes off the ropes, but Statlander kicks her in the face. Riho comes back with a forearm shots, but Cruise pulls her off the apron and slams her into the barricade. Statlander takes Cruise out with a suicide dive and does the same to Kong. Rhodes comes to ringside and gets in Statlander’s face. The bald man from The Nightmare Collective vignettes crawls from under the ring. His name is Luther and he stops Statlander from slapping Rhodes. Kong drops Statlander with a clothesline and then tosses her into the ring. Riho gets back into it and goes up top. Riho takes Luther out with a cross-body from the top.

Riho goes for the double stomp on Statlander, but Statlander dodges it. Riho rolls up Statlander, but Statlander kicks out. Statlander goes for a military press slam, but Riho counters with a crucifix bomb. Riho goes for the cover, but Statlander kicks out. Statlander drops Riho with a discus clothesline and then slams her to the mat. Statlander goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Statlander picks Riho up, but Kong trips Statlander up and Riho rolls into the cover for the win.

Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Riho

-After the match, Cruise and Kong attack Riho and Statlander, but Hikaru Shida and Big Swole make the save. Dr. Britt Baker decides not to help.

—

A vignette for Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford airs.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Christopher Daniels

Guevara applies a wrist-lock, but Daniels counters with a side headlock. Daniels drops Guevara with a shoulder tackle and then takes him down again with an arm drag. Guevara comes back and backs Daniels into the corner and delivers a shot to the midsection. Daniels comes back with another arm drag, and then follows it up with a hip toss and a scoop slam. Daniels delivers a few chops in the corner and charges, but Guevara pulls the referee in front of him. Guevara delivers double knees to the chest and goes for the cover, but Daniels kicks out. Guevara takes Daniels down with a fall-away slam and goes for another cover, but Daniels kicks out again. Guevara chokes Daniels over the ropes and then kicks the ropes into Daniels’ face. Guevara applies a rear chin-lock and then drives his knee into Daniels’ face. Guevara goes up top for a 450, but Daniels dodges and slams Guevara with an exploder suplex. Daniels goes for the Angel’s Wings, but Guevara counters with a knee strike. Guevara connects on a running Shooting Star Press and goes for the cover, but Daniels kicks out.

Daniels comes back and takes Guevara down with an STO. Pentagon Jr. interrupts the match and tells Daniels to show hi the moonsault. Daniels charges at Guevara instead, but Guevara delivers a superkick and then a kick to the back of Daniels’ head and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

-After the match, The Dark Order makes their way to the ring. Evil Uno says Daniels is a popular man and calls him one of the best wrestlers in AEW and of this generation. Uno says if he didn’t meet Daniels fifteen years ago, he would not be who he is today. Uno says the AEW faithful do not share his same beliefs in Daniels. He says they do not believe in Daniels anymore. Uno says he can help Daniels and make him the man he once was. Uno says SCU is a thing of the past and offers Daniels a mask. Daniels throws the mask at Uno and then gets beat down by some of the guys in the Dark Order. Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, and The Young Bucks rush the ring to even the odds. Daniels hits the Best Moonsault Ever on Alex Reynolds to end it.

—

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: The Brotherhood (Dustin Rhodes and Cody) (w/Arn Anderson) vs. Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix)

Cody and Pentagon start the match and Pentagon immediately gets in Cody’s face. Cody goes for Cross Rhodes, but Pentagon gets away and tags in Fenix. Dustin tags in as well and then all four men get into the ring. Cody tags in, but Fenix kicks him in the back of the head. Pentagon hits Dustin on the apron and then kicks Cody in the hamstrings a few times. Cody comes back with a superkick and tags in Dustin. Pentagon sens Dustin to the floor and an enzuigiri and then Fenix drops Dustin with a suicide dive. Fenix tosses Dustin back into the ring and Pentagon connects with a double stomp as the show goes to a commercial.

Back from the break, Pentagon is in control of Dustin in the ring. Fenix tags in, but Dustin kicks him in the face. Dustin delivers a few shots to Pentagon and sends Fenix to the floor. Fenix grabs a chair, but Anderson kicks it out of his hand. Dustin drops Fenix with a spine-buster and Pentagon and Cody tag in. Cody takes Pentagon to the mat and then drops Fenix with a power slam. Cody drops Pentagon with a suicide dive and then takes Fenix down with a bicycle kick. Cody delivers a series of right hand to Fenix and goes for Cross Rhodes, but Fenix kicks his way free. Fenix kicks COdy in the head and then drops him with a cutter. Pentagon tags in, but Cody backs him into the corner and Dustin tags in. Fenix delivers a missile dropkick to Dustin and then kicks Cody in the face. Pentagon slams Cody to the mat, but Dustin drops Pentagon with a power slam. Dustin delivers an atomic drop to Fenix and then delivers a destroyer. Cody drops Pentagon with the Cody Cutter and then Dustin drops Fenix with the Final Reckoning and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Brotherhood

-After the match, Schiavone goes for an interview with Cody. Anderson interrupts and says he doesn’t know who made MJF have all these decisions. He says they will talk about it this week and will have the decision as to whether Cody will accept MJF’s stipulations soon.

—

Alex Marvez is backstage with Lanny Poffo. The Tribute to Memphis Wrestling Legends segment will air on next Tuesday’s AEW Dark episode.

—

MJF comes to the ring with Wardlow. He calls Cody a coward and says Cody is afraid to face him. He gives Cody a count of ten to come out and face him like a man. He calls Cody a bitch before the countdown ends, but DDP comes out instead. He says he is here to discuss a situation from a few weeks ago. He calls them Motormouth Jackoff Friedman and Warblow and says he got the question of if he is coming back for one more match many times. MJF interrupts and says Page couldn’t lace his boots in his prime, and can’t even hold his jock these days. MJF says he is not saying he wants to fight Page, but these guys might. The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny make their way to the ring. MJF says WCW is dead and dead is the average age of Page’s face. MJF says Page has two options: he can kiss his ring and get out of AEW, or they can send him straight to hospice and take one of Page’s daughters and, well, bang her. Page attacks MJF and then drops The Buthcer and The Blade with Diamond Cutters. Page for one of MJF, but MJF shoves him away and delivers a low blow. MJF says what is about to happen to Page is on Cody. QT Marshall, referees, and Dustin Rhodes rush the ring and MJF and Wardlow back away.

—

Match #5 – Six-Man Tag Team Match: Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent) and Orange Cassidy vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt)

Jungle Boy and Taylor start the match and Taylor applies a wrist-lock. Jungle Boy gets free, but Taylor tosses him across the ring with an arm drag. Jungle Boy comes back with an arm drag of his own, but Trent tags in. Stunt tags in as well, but Trent knocks him down. Stunt applies a headlock, but Trent puts him on the top turnbuckle. Stunt takes Trent down, but Trent comes right back and drops Stunt again. Stunt gets away and tags in Jungle Boy and then all six men get into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Taylor and Jungle Boy are in the ring. Jungle Boy drops him with a clothesline and then Luchasaurus and Trent tag in. Luchasaurus takes down Best Friends with shots and kicks and then takes Trent down with a spinning back kick. Cassidy tags in and delivers his devastating kicks to Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus goes for a slam, but Cassidy counters with a Stunner. Jungle Boy tags in, but Best Friends and Cassidy keeps control and hug in the ring. Jungle Boy gets dropped with a Spear and then Cassidy falls on him from the top. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Stunt breaks it up. Stunt drops Trent with a destroyer and then gets on Luchasaurus’ shoulders. He dives off and takes out Trent and Cassidy. Taylor drops Jungle Boy with a knee strike and picks him up, but Jungle Boy rolls through and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Jurassic Express

—

Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Sammy Guevara make their way to the ring. Jon Moxley enters through the crowd as Jericho hypes him up. Moxley says he came to AEW to run roughshod over the business and that’s why his answer is… yes.

Moxley takes off his jacket and he has an Inner Circle shirt on. He says there is no more dominant force than The Inner Circle and he wants to stand with them. Jericho says he told us Moxley would say yes and no one believed him. Moxley says he believes Jericho is the greatest of all time and he will stand with him. Moxley says they will dominate for years to come and tells Jericho to open a little bit of the bubbly. Jericho says 2020 will be the year of the Inner Circle and this is beginning of the Inner Circle taking over AEW. Moxley says they forgot something and Jericho owes him a little something. He asks for the keys to car Jericho got for him and Jericho hands him the keys. Jericho says they won their matches at Wrestle Kingdom and are now together in AEW. Hager and Guevara leave the ring to celebrate and Moxley says he was only kidding. He says he would never join the Inner Circle and calls it a stupid group. Moxley says the only thing Jericho has that he wants is the AEW World Championship. Moxley drops Jericho with a Paradigm Shift, and then does the same to Guevara. Hager goes after Moxley, but he escapes and leaves through the crowd with his keys as the show comes to a close.