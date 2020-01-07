The Big Show returns on Monday Night Raw

Weeeeeeeeeeell, he’s back! Former WWE and WCW champion The Big Show made a surprise return on Monday Night Raw yesterday and was revealed as the third member to team with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in their match against Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain.

Show has been out of action and off WWE television since late November of 2018 and was last seen on Smackdown, knocking out Cesaro backstage after the alliance with The Bar ended. He had a hamstring injury that kept him out for several months and while he was on the shelf with WWE, Show kept busy, especially in Hollywood.

During his time away, Big Show joined the cast of the TV series Van Helsing, got his own Netflix series aptly named The Big Show, and is also the subject of a new reality TV show titled Big Show vs The World: A Giant Abroad.

Show will be on Raw next week as well teaming up with Owens and Joe again to take on Rollins and AOP in a fist fight.