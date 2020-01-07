Several WWE personalities to hold talks at CES 2020 in Las Vegas this week

Several WWE personalities will be part of the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show this week, holding appearances and talks during the four-day convention.

WWE Co-President George Barrios will be holding two talks, first one called Leaders in Fan-First Engagement which will take place on Wednesday between 10:50AM and 11:25AM at the Aria Hotel Level 3. The second one is a Fireside Chat also on the same day between 4PM and 4:30PM at the Las Vegas Convention Center Grand Lobby.

Jayar Donlan, WWE’s Executive Vice President of Advanced Media will be holding a talk titled Peak 2.0: The Future of the Content Industry at the Aria Hotel level 3 on Wednesday between 9AM and 9:40AM.

Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will do two talks. The first one today between 3PM and 3:45PM at the Aria Hotel level 3 titled The Hidden Diversity Dividend and the second one on Wednesday between 12:30PM and 1PM at the Encore Hotel penthouse suite at Tower Suites titled Game Changing Leadership: How to Win Influence as a Woman in Sports Media.

Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch will be delivering a talk titled She’s “The Man”: Balancing Feminine and Masculine Leadership Styles to Maximize Impact on Wednesday between 1:30PM and 2PM at the Encore Hotel penthouse suite at Tower Suites.

Former WWE champion Kofi Kingston will also deliver remarks on Thursday between 11:30AM and 12:30PM at the Venention Hotel level 4 in a talk titled Engaging the Techfluid Generation.

And The Bella Twins will also be representing the WWE during the CES with Nikki and Brie appearing at the Encore Hotel at the penthouse suite at Tower Suites giving a talk on Tuesday between 12:30PM and 1PM titled Fearless Female Leadership: Creating Success with Strong Branding and Unshakable Sisterhood.