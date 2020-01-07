ROH Pays Tribute to Jushin Liger Following Retirement

ROH has posted an article paying tribute to the great Jushin Liger following his retirement at NJPW New Year’s Dash. ROHWrestling.com has the article, which you can read the text of below. The full article includes several tweets from ROH talent paying tribute to the legend.

THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES JUSHIN ‘THUNDER’ LIGER, A TRUE LEGEND

The word “legend” gets thrown around liberally in pro wrestling, but it’s not hyperbole to apply the descriptor to Jushin “Thunder” Liger.

Arguably the most famous Japanese wrestler of all time, Liger wrestled the final matches of his magnificent career this weekend at New Japan Pro-Wrestling Wrestling’s two Wrestle Kingdom 14 events at the Tokyo Dome.

Liger, who revolutionized the athletic, high-flying aspect of the sport and is credited with creating the Shooting Star Press, competed in eight-man tag and traditional tag matches this weekend and showed that he can still go at 55 years old.

Liger, who made his debut in 1984, won championships all over the world, including the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title a record 11 times.

Ring of Honor fans had the privilege of seeing Liger perform live on numerous occasions. He made his ROH debut at Weekend of Thunder in 2004, defeating Bryan Danielson in a classic match in Revere, Mass., and then teaming with Samoa Joe the following night in a win over Danielson and Low Ki in Elizabeth, N.J.