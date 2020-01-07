Raw helps USA Network to #1 cable entertainment spot in 18-49 and 25-54 demos

USA Network wrapped up 2019 as the #1 cable entertainment network in the P18-49 demo for the third consecutive year and the P25-54 demo for the second consecutive year.

The success is mainly attributed to WWE’s Monday Night Raw which is why NBCUniversal paid over a billion dollars to keep the show on the network for the next five years. Raw was the #1 cable entertainment program on Mondays as well as the #1 most social primetime series in all of television.

Stone Cold’s Straight Up Steve Austin also got a shoutout in the press release as the #1 new unscripted cable series for men (18-49, 25-54).

“The wins solidified USA as a #1 Network in Prime for 14 consecutive years,” the press release said.