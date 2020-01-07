Notes on Simon Diamond, Homicide, Jeff Cobb, PCO, and more

– PWInsider reports that the producers for the last set of NWA TV tapings included Pat Kenney (aka Simon Diamond), Homicide, Crimson and Trevor Murdoch.

– Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Jeff Cobb is currently working in ROH without an exclusive contract. According to the report, his last ROH deal expired on January 1, and sources stated that Cobb did not sign a new long-term deal with the promotion. As of now, Cobb is said to be working on a per-show deal with the promotion.

– Filed to GERWECK.NET: Ring of Honor World Champion PCO was a special guest of the Montreal Canadiens last night at their game vs. the Winnipeg Jets.

Monday Night PCO and Destro PCO MONSTER MANIA⚡️IS ELECTRIFYING ⚡️THE WHOLE WORLD 🌎

Thanks to the @CanadiensMTL for Having the new @ringofhonor World Champion and his Creator D.Destro @mikeDdestro in the house at Bell Centre !!! pic.twitter.com/SXBD2yoLcy — PCO MONSTER MANIA (@PCOisNotHuman) January 7, 2020

PCO is a formidable hockey player himself. He played in College Major in Quebec for Coach Dino Masanotti as well as in College Major by Francois Lacombe, former defenseman for the Quebec Nordiques. PCO also played in the Senior North American Hockey League in Verdun, as well as being part of summer league with NHLers and other pros from Montreal.