We are ecstatic today to announce that the @TNTHOF 2020 Frank Gotch award will go to “The World’s Strongest Man” @TheMarkHenry . Please join us July 23-25 in @WaterlooIowa and @wrestlingmuseum more announcements soon! For tickets call 319 233 0745 pic.twitter.com/MPC9noc39Z

— TNTHOF (@TNTHOF) January 7, 2020