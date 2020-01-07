News on The Young Bucks and Ruby Riott

The Young Bucks On NJPW-AEW Partnership: ‘The Door Has Not Opened Up At All’

While The Young Bucks spoke to ESPN, Nick Jackson revealed that the “forbidden door” between AEW and NJPW was never open to begin with.

“Yeah that was just a rumor, nothings happening. I think he (Chris Jericho) just did that to get the internet to talk a little bit more about the situation. But the door has not opened up at all.”

“We wish them luck in what they are doing because like Matt said with NXT, a lot of our friends work in New Japan. Most of them are our friends. We have friends everywhere in the wrestling world. If something came along then we would be open, but nothing is happening right now.”

