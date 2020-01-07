Manabu Nakanishi Announces Retirement Event on Feb. 22

Manabu Nakanishi announced at the post-show press conference for Wrestle Kingdom 14 (via New Japan Pro Wrestling) that he will be retiring from his in-ring career. His retirement will be taking place at a special event on February 22 at Korakuen Hall. You can read Nakanishi’s statement below.

Nakanishi is retiring due to a neck injury. He first debuted for New Japan Pro Wrestling in 1992 and also competed at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Spain.

I have decided to retire on February 22 this year. As a result of a neck injury, I haven’t been able to wrestle to the level I wanted, and rather than drag things out, I wanted to draw a line in the sand. Rather than think about how I could do x, y, z a long time ago, I want to put everything that I have into February 22. I want to head into this retirement having given everything I have and end things properly.

Nakanishi has previously held the IWGP Heavyweight and tag team titles over the course of his illustrious career. He won the G1 Climax tournament in 1999. He will be turning 53 years old on Jan. 22.

The news of Nakanishi’s retirement comes the same night that another NJPW superstar and legend, Jushin Liger, had his last match at Wrestle Kingdom 14. Liger’s retirement ceremony was held at New Year’s Dash yesterday.

