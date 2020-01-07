Liv Morgan Teases Being in Rusev’s Corner Next Week
Liv Morgan is hinting that she may be in Rusev’s corner for his match against Bobby Lashley next week on Raw. On last night’s Raw, Liv walked up to Charly Caruso interviewing R-Truth. She noted that Lana will be in Lashley’s corner, so Rusev will need someone in his and teased that it could be her:
Could we see @YaOnlyLivvOnce in @RusevBUL's corner next week for his match against @fightbobby?! #RAW pic.twitter.com/EtrpWZYhKy
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 7, 2020