Liv Morgan Teases Being in Rusev’s Corner Next Week

Liv Morgan is hinting that she may be in Rusev’s corner for his match against Bobby Lashley next week on Raw. On last night’s Raw, Liv walked up to Charly Caruso interviewing R-Truth. She noted that Lana will be in Lashley’s corner, so Rusev will need someone in his and teased that it could be her: