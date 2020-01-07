Lesnar’s announced for next week’s Raw, Raw viewership slightly down

– Raw last night averaged 2.39 million viewers. Last week’s episode, featuring the Lashley/Lana wedding, did 2.43 million viewers.

The three hours were:

8 p.m. 2.56 million viewers

9 p.m. 2.41 million viewers

10 p.m. 2.20 million viewers

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

– WWE has announced…