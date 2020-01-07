Lesnar’s announced for next week’s Raw, Raw viewership slightly down
– Raw last night averaged 2.39 million viewers. Last week’s episode, featuring the Lashley/Lana wedding, did 2.43 million viewers.
The three hours were:
8 p.m. 2.56 million viewers
9 p.m. 2.41 million viewers
10 p.m. 2.20 million viewers
(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)
– WWE has announced…
After making history as the first #WWEChampion to voluntarily enter the Men’s #RoyalRumble at No. 1, what's next for #TheBeast??? #Raw @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle https://t.co/3vP7YgLrzc
— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020