Hardy: “Call me Matt Hardy in LIMBO”
The company has moved Matt Hardy from the Raw brand to the SmackDown brand on their official website. There was no explanation for this and it was done very quietly.
Hardy’s contract is said to be up in March. As of right now he has decided not to renew. Money is not the issue of him not renewing. He wants to have creative control of what he does.
Ever since I returned last February, I’ve been listed on the #SmackDown roster. When I performed on #RAW in November & December, I wasn’t ever officially put on RAW roster. Saw several websites suggesting I’d switched roster pages, but not the case.
Call me Matt Hardy in LIMBO. https://t.co/soEnNKNOJk
— The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 7, 2020