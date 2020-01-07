Former WWE superstar earns an honor from the business world

The former Simon Dean (Nova in ECW), real name Mike Bucci, posted the following…

I’m proud to announce that I’ll be one of the recipients this year of Fifth Third Banks highest honor -The Presidents Circle Award. To say that I’m blown away would be an understatement. The award is a direct result of a year’s worth of hard work and dedication from my team at the Louisville Main Office branch. They make my life and our customers lives a Fifth Third better each and everyday !! Special thanks to our KY Leadership team and all of my partners and co-workers that helped make this possible this year. #fifththirdbetter #hardwork #proud #teamwork #team #PresidentsCircle #LouisvilleMain