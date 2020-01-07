Flash Morgan Webster
Real Name: Gavin Watkins
Height: 5’8”
Weight: 165 lbs.
Date of Birth: April 13, 1990
From: Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent (Wales)
Pro Debut: 2009
Trained By: ?
Finishing Move: Britpop Drop
Biography
– Webster has also been known as Spyro the Dragon, Frantic, Gav Gabriel & Link.
– June 3, 2011, Webster competed in the Welsh Wrestling King of the Castle Tournament.
– April 5, 2013, Webster competed in the URSA Major One Night Tournament.
– June 23rd, Webster competed against Ryan Smile for the vacant Kamikaze Pro Title.
– July 20th, Webster competed in the GBP Great Bear Rumble ’13.
– August 10th, Webster competed in the PPW King of Summer Rumble.
– March 7, 2014, Webster competed in the PW4U World G Cup ’14.
– May 18th, Webster competed in the ASCA WrestlingItalia Cup.
– June 15th, Webster competed in the NGW Davey Boy Smith Cup.
– June 21st, Webster competed in the GBP Junior Heavyweight Cup ’14.
– September 14th, Webster competed in the FPW Zero G Tournament.
– October 24th, Webster competed in the SWA British Lions Tournament ’14.
– December 5th, Webster competed in the FCP Infinity Trophy Tournament ’14.
– January 25, 2015, Webster won the PROGRESS Natural Progression Series II.
– April 3rd, Webster challenged Chris Brookes for the FCP Infinity Trophy Title.
– May 30th, Webster competed in the SWE Speed King Tournament ’15.
– July 18th, Webster challenged El Ligero for the SWE Speed King Title.
– August 2nd, Webster competed in the NGW GenX League.
– September 14th, Team ATTACK! (Webster, Mark Andrews & Pete Dunne) competed in the CHIKARA King of Trios ’15.
– November 8th, Webster challenged Sammy Smooth for the All England Title.
– December 18th, Webster lost in the Final of the ATTACK! Elder Stein Invitational ’15 against Wild Boar.
– January 3, 2016, Webster competed against Pete Dunne for the vacant RevPro British Cruiserweight Title.
– February 21st, Webster competed in a 4-Way for the NGW GenX Title.
– March 25th, Webster competed in the HOPE Kings of Flight Tournament ’16.
– April 9th, Webster won the PWC Heir 2 the Throne Ladder Match.
– February 18, 2017, Webster won the PWC King of Chaos Title in a 7-Man Elimination.
– March 25th, Webster defended the King of Chaos Title twice, first against Danny Jones & then Wild Boar.
– April 8th, Webster competed in the HOPE Kings of Flight ’17.
– April 29th, Webster retained the King of Chaos Title against Alex Steele.
– May 6th, Webster competed in the SWE Speed King Tournament ’17.
– May 27th, Webster competed in the PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament ’17.
– July 8th, Webster retained the PWC King of Chaos Title against Eddie Dennis.
– July 22nd, Webster competed in the WCPW Pro Wrestling World Cup Rest of the World.
– August 19th, Webster lost the King of Chaos Title to Eddie Dennis in a 3-Way.
– August 20th, Webster defeated Chief Deputy Dunne for the ATTACK! Title.
– September 1st, Webster competed in the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’17.
– November 10th, Webster defeated El Ligero for the HOPE Kings of Flight Title.
– December 3rd, Webster defeated Ryan Smile for the RevPro British Cruiserweight Title.
– December 8th, Webster lost the RevPro British Cruiserweight Title to Kurtis Chapman in a 5-Way.
– February 1, 2018, Webster competed in the 5-Way Elimination match held for the vacant 5 Star Wrestling Tap or Snap Title.
– February 9th, Webster lost the HOPE Kings of Flight Title to El Ligero.
– March 23rd, Webster retained the ATTACK! Title against WALTER.
– March 31st, Webster competed in the SWE Speed King Tournament ’18.
– April 15th, The 198 (Webster & Wild Boar) defeated The Brotherhood (Joe Mezinger & Elijah Dahl) for the Dragon Pro Tag Team Titles.
– May 26th, Webster retained the ATTACK! Title against Travis Banks.
– July 8th, The 198 retained the Dragon Pro Tag Team Titles against Eddie Dennis & Elliot Hightower.
– July 21st, Webster competed in the PWC Heir to the Throne Ladder Match.
– July 28th, Webster defeated Mark Coffey on NXT UK.
– August 11th, Webster challenged Pete Dunne for the WWE United Kingdom Title.
– August 28th, Webster & Mark Andrews defeated Saxon Huxley & Joseph Conners on NXT UK.
– September 6th, The 198 competed in the TNT World Tag Wars Tournament.
– September 19th, Webster lost the ATTACK! Title to Wild Boar.
– October 13th, Webster defeated Fabian Aichner on NXT UK.
– November 17th, Webster competed in the PWC Chaos Rumble.
– February 22, 2019, Webster lost to Wolfgang on NXT UK.
– March 17th, The 198 lost the Dragon Pro Tag Team Titles against Black Market Wrestling (Sid Oakley & Jay Joshua).
– April 4th, Webster & Andrews defeated Mike Kanellis & Ariya Daivari at WWE Worlds Collide.
– July 20th, Webster defeated Mark Coffey on NXT UK.
– August 31st, Webster & Andrews won the NXT UK Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way at NXT UK TakeOver Cardiff.
– September 1st, Webster & Andrews defended the NXT UK Tag Team Titles against Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson).
– October 4th, Webster & Andrews lost the NXT UK Tag Team Titles against Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey).
– November 8th, Webster & Andrews lost to The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) on WWE Monday Night RAW.