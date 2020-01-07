Flash Morgan Webster

Real Name: Gavin Watkins

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 165 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 13, 1990

From: Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent (Wales)

Pro Debut: 2009

Trained By: ?

Finishing Move: Britpop Drop

Biography

– Webster has also been known as Spyro the Dragon, Frantic, Gav Gabriel & Link.

– June 3, 2011, Webster competed in the Welsh Wrestling King of the Castle Tournament.

– April 5, 2013, Webster competed in the URSA Major One Night Tournament.

– June 23rd, Webster competed against Ryan Smile for the vacant Kamikaze Pro Title.

– July 20th, Webster competed in the GBP Great Bear Rumble ’13.

– August 10th, Webster competed in the PPW King of Summer Rumble.

– March 7, 2014, Webster competed in the PW4U World G Cup ’14.

– May 18th, Webster competed in the ASCA WrestlingItalia Cup.

– June 15th, Webster competed in the NGW Davey Boy Smith Cup.

– June 21st, Webster competed in the GBP Junior Heavyweight Cup ’14.

– September 14th, Webster competed in the FPW Zero G Tournament.

– October 24th, Webster competed in the SWA British Lions Tournament ’14.

– December 5th, Webster competed in the FCP Infinity Trophy Tournament ’14.

– January 25, 2015, Webster won the PROGRESS Natural Progression Series II.

– April 3rd, Webster challenged Chris Brookes for the FCP Infinity Trophy Title.

– May 30th, Webster competed in the SWE Speed King Tournament ’15.

– July 18th, Webster challenged El Ligero for the SWE Speed King Title.

– August 2nd, Webster competed in the NGW GenX League.

– September 14th, Team ATTACK! (Webster, Mark Andrews & Pete Dunne) competed in the CHIKARA King of Trios ’15.

– November 8th, Webster challenged Sammy Smooth for the All England Title.

– December 18th, Webster lost in the Final of the ATTACK! Elder Stein Invitational ’15 against Wild Boar.

– January 3, 2016, Webster competed against Pete Dunne for the vacant RevPro British Cruiserweight Title.

– February 21st, Webster competed in a 4-Way for the NGW GenX Title.

– March 25th, Webster competed in the HOPE Kings of Flight Tournament ’16.

– April 9th, Webster won the PWC Heir 2 the Throne Ladder Match.

– February 18, 2017, Webster won the PWC King of Chaos Title in a 7-Man Elimination.

– March 25th, Webster defended the King of Chaos Title twice, first against Danny Jones & then Wild Boar.

– April 8th, Webster competed in the HOPE Kings of Flight ’17.

– April 29th, Webster retained the King of Chaos Title against Alex Steele.

– May 6th, Webster competed in the SWE Speed King Tournament ’17.

– May 27th, Webster competed in the PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament ’17.

– July 8th, Webster retained the PWC King of Chaos Title against Eddie Dennis.

– July 22nd, Webster competed in the WCPW Pro Wrestling World Cup Rest of the World.

– August 19th, Webster lost the King of Chaos Title to Eddie Dennis in a 3-Way.

– August 20th, Webster defeated Chief Deputy Dunne for the ATTACK! Title.

– September 1st, Webster competed in the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’17.

– November 10th, Webster defeated El Ligero for the HOPE Kings of Flight Title.

– December 3rd, Webster defeated Ryan Smile for the RevPro British Cruiserweight Title.

– December 8th, Webster lost the RevPro British Cruiserweight Title to Kurtis Chapman in a 5-Way.

– February 1, 2018, Webster competed in the 5-Way Elimination match held for the vacant 5 Star Wrestling Tap or Snap Title.

– February 9th, Webster lost the HOPE Kings of Flight Title to El Ligero.

– March 23rd, Webster retained the ATTACK! Title against WALTER.

– March 31st, Webster competed in the SWE Speed King Tournament ’18.

– April 15th, The 198 (Webster & Wild Boar) defeated The Brotherhood (Joe Mezinger & Elijah Dahl) for the Dragon Pro Tag Team Titles.

– May 26th, Webster retained the ATTACK! Title against Travis Banks.

– July 8th, The 198 retained the Dragon Pro Tag Team Titles against Eddie Dennis & Elliot Hightower.

– July 21st, Webster competed in the PWC Heir to the Throne Ladder Match.

– July 28th, Webster defeated Mark Coffey on NXT UK.

– August 11th, Webster challenged Pete Dunne for the WWE United Kingdom Title.

– August 28th, Webster & Mark Andrews defeated Saxon Huxley & Joseph Conners on NXT UK.

– September 6th, The 198 competed in the TNT World Tag Wars Tournament.

– September 19th, Webster lost the ATTACK! Title to Wild Boar.

– October 13th, Webster defeated Fabian Aichner on NXT UK.

– November 17th, Webster competed in the PWC Chaos Rumble.

– February 22, 2019, Webster lost to Wolfgang on NXT UK.

– March 17th, The 198 lost the Dragon Pro Tag Team Titles against Black Market Wrestling (Sid Oakley & Jay Joshua).

– April 4th, Webster & Andrews defeated Mike Kanellis & Ariya Daivari at WWE Worlds Collide.

– July 20th, Webster defeated Mark Coffey on NXT UK.

– August 31st, Webster & Andrews won the NXT UK Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way at NXT UK TakeOver Cardiff.

– September 1st, Webster & Andrews defended the NXT UK Tag Team Titles against Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson).

– October 4th, Webster & Andrews lost the NXT UK Tag Team Titles against Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey).

– November 8th, Webster & Andrews lost to The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) on WWE Monday Night RAW.