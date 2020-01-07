Fabian Aichner

Real Name: Fabian Aichner

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 220 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 21, 1990

From: South Tyrol, Italy

Resides: Orlando, Florida

Pro Debut: December 12, 2011

Trained By: Alex Wright

Finishing Move: Hasta La Vista (Spinning Sitout Powerbomb)

Biography

– Aichner is also known as Adrian Severe throughout Europe and has garnered the nickname The Next Level.

– May 4, 2012, Severe became the inaugural NEW Hardcore Champion.

– May 5th, Severe competed against Vicious Impact Power for the vacant NEW Championship.

– October 6th, Severe retained the NEW Hardcore Title against Mexx in a Tables, Ladders & Kendo Sticks Match.

– February 1, 2013, Severe defended the NEW Hardcore Title in a Gauntlet Match that included 5 other wrestlers.

– February 2nd, Severe defeated Vicious Impact Power for the NEW Title.

– March 9th, Severe retained the NEW Title against Bad Bones.

– May 4th, Severe lost the NEW Hardcore Title against The Arabian Star in a TLC Match.

– October 5th, Severe defended the NEW Title against Tommy Blue Eyes.

– November 2nd, Severe lost the NEW Title to Vicious Impact Power in a Iron Man 3-Way Match.

– December 7th, Severe challenged Vicious Impact Power in a Street Fight for the NEW Title.

– August 2, 2014, Severe challenged Mexx for the NEW Title.

– September 6th, Severe competed in the NEW 30-Man Snake Pit Battle Royal.

– September 12th, Severe won the DPW King of the North Tournament.

– October 11th, Severe & James Mason defeated Murat Bosporus & Hakem Wakuur for the POW Tag Team Titles.

– December 5th, Severe & Mason retained the POW Tag Team Titles against The Hooligans (Zak & Roy Knight).

– January 14, 2015, Severe & Mason vacated the POW Tag Team Titles.

– April 4th, Severe challenged Absolute Andy for the UKWA Title.

– May 2nd, Severe defeated Demolition Davies in a TLC Match for the NEW Title.

– June 6th, Severe retained the NEW Title against T-K-O.

– July 4th, Severe retained the NEW Title against Mexx.

– August 8th, Severe retained the NEW Title against Joel Redman.

– September 5th, Severe retained the NEW Title against Ivan Kiev.

– October 3rd, Severe lost the NEW Title against T-K-O in a Tables, Ladders & Kendosticks Match.

– June 23, 2016, Aichner competed in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic.

– September 3rd, Severe competed in the NEW 25-Man Snakepit Battle Royal.

– October 2nd, Aichner challenged Sammy Smooth for the All England Title.

– October 7th, Aichner challenged Matt Cross for the GWF Berlin Title.

– October 15th, Aichner challenged Zack Gibson for the FSW Title.

– November 12th, Aichner defeated Murat Bosporus for the cOw Interstate Title.

– November 26th, Aichner & Marty Scurll were unsuccessful in a 3-Way against Pete Dunne for his OTT No Limits Title.

– December 30th, Aichner challenged Pete Dunne for the PROGRESS Title.

– January 28, 2017, Severe & Mexx won the vacant NEW Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way Tournament Final.

– March 4th, Severe & Mexx lost the NEW Tag Team Titles to Red Scorpion & Cyanide.

– June 5th, Aichner signed with the WWE & would debut for NXT on June 22 in a losing effort to Adrian Jaoude.

– July 21st, Aichner defeated Raúl Mendoza at a NXT House Show.

– October 4th, Aichner defeated Johnny Gargano on NXT.

– November 30th, Aichner competed in a 20-Man Battle Royal at a NXT House Show.

– December 9th, Aichner defeated Raúl Mendoza at a NXT House Show.

– January 18, 2018, Aichner & Marcel Barthel defeated Roderick Strong & Boa at a NXT House Show.

– February 15th, Aichner defeated Brennan Williams at a NXT House Show.

– May 5th, Aichner challenged Adam Cole for the NXT North American Title.

– June 22nd, Aichner challenged Aleister Black for the NXT Title.

– July 20th, Aichner won a 3-Way that included Tony Nese & Marcel Barthel at a NXT House Show.

– September 13th, Aichner challenged Ricochet for the NXT North American Title.

– October 13th, Aichner defeated Mark Andrews on NXT UK.

– October 14th, Aichner defeated Eddie Ryan on NXT UK.

– October 28th, Aichner defeated Shane Strickland for the EVOLVE Title.

– November 9th, Aichner retained the EVOLVE Title against Kassius Ohno.

– November 24th, Aichner & Barthel defeated Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan on NXT UK.

– December 15th, Aichner lost the EVOLVE Title to Austin Theory in a 3-Way.

– January 3, 2019, Aichner & Barthel defeated Stanley Watts & Hector Kunsman on NXT.

– January 12th, Aichner & Barthel defeated Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster on NXT UK.

– February 7th, Aichner & Barthel challenged War Raiders (Hanson & Rowe) for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– February 20th, Aichner & Barthel competed in the NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic ’19.

– April 4th, Aichner competed in the WWE Worlds Collide Tournament.

– April 19th, Aichner & Barthel aid WALTER in his title defense against Pete Dunne that would turn into the formation of the faction Imperium which has been credited for June due to the tapings of the show itself.

– April 20th, Imperium defeated British Strong Style (Tyler Bate, Trent Seven & Pete Dunne) on NXT UK.

– June 16th, Imperium (Aichner & Barthel) defeated Tyson T-Bone & Saxon Huxley on NXT UK.

– July 19th, Imperium defeated The Hunt (Wild Boar & Primate) on NXT UK.

– September 1st, Imperium defeated Harry Green & Danny Jones on NXT UK.

– September 25th, Imperium (Aichner, Barthel & Alexander Wolfe) lost to Kushida & Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) on NXT.

– October 4th, Imperium defeated The Hunt (Primate & Wild Boar) on NXT UK.

– October 12th, Imperium challenged The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– November 8th, Imperium lost to Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) on WWE Monday Night RAW.

– November 15th, Imperium competed against Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark & Joe Coffey) & Ilja Dragunov to a Double Count Out.

– November 16th, Imperium challenged Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles.

– November 24th, Imperium competed in the WWE Survivor Series Tag Team Battle Royal.

– At When Worlds Collide 2020, Imperium (Aichner, Barthel, Wolfe & WALTER) defeated The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)

– On May 13, Imperium (Aichner & Barthel) defeated Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher to win the NXT Tag Team Titles

– On June 17, Imperium defeated Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles

– On July 29, Imperium defeated The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles