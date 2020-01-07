Edge Not Expected to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

Despite Edge’s insistence that he’s not returning to the ring any time soon, rumors are still circling that he will be. Regardless of what you believe, Edge won’t be returning to face Brock Lesnar either way, according to Dave Meltzer.

Once rumors started up of Edge’s return, many people began speculating that Edge could be a surprise entry into the Royal Rumble this year. The winner of the match gets to face the champion of their brand, so the idea is that Edge would go on to challenge Monday Night Raw’s WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. There are currently no plans in place for who Brock could be facing at this year’s Wrestlemania leading to people wondering if the challenger would be an outsider. Meltzer, while confirming that an outsider is still a possibly, mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that he was told by a source in WWE that Edge wouldn’t be the one.

Edge retired in 2011 after doctors feared that another injury could leave him paralyzed from the neck down or could even kill him. Edge was diagnosed with a spinal injury that forced his retirement. He’s been training recently which sparked all of these rumors of a possible return.