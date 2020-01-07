1/7/20 AEW Dark Results

The show opens with a recap of what went down between Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite episode. Dark debuts a new intro video and then Tony Schiavone and Dasha Gonzalez host the show from the AEW Control Center in Jacksonville, Florida.

Excalibur and Chuck Taylor are on commentary.

—

1. Awesome Kong (w/Brandi Rhodes and Melanie Cruise) defeated Skyler Moore

-After the match, Cruise delivers a shot to Moore for good measure.

Christopher Daniels is interviewed backstage. He says he has thought about a lot since his match with Pentagon Jr. He says he is living in the present and is ready to show that world that he is still The Fallen Angel. He says he still has some in the tank and is still a valuable part of SCU.

—

Schiavone and Gonzalez run down the upcoming dates and towns that AEW will be working.

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) defeated The Hybrid2 (Angelico and Jack Evans) and Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford)