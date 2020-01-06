WWE New Year’s Revolution Supershow Results – January 5, 2020 – Springfield, Missouri

1. Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz

2. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) defeated Natalya

3. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The Viking Raiders (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

4. Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins (via disqualification)

-AOP attacked Owens, but Samoa Joe made the save.

5. Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy

6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) defeated Lacey Evans

7. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Big E, Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman, and Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Revival