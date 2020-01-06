When Matt Hardy’s WWE contract expires

According to PWInsider, Matt Hardy’s current deal with WWE is set to expire on Mar. 1. The reported hurdle between the two sides is not money, but rather how Hardy will be used moving forward.

Hardy has been releasing “Free The Delete” videos on his YouTube channel, which has chronicled the potential return of Broken Matt Hardy.

As far as Jeff is concerned, his contract will not expire on that date due to his injuries and legal issues. Jeff has a court date on Jan. 13 for his latest DWI arrest. WWE has pushed Jeff to address his personal health and Jeff has reportedly begun doing so.