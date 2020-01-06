Paige Teases an In-Ring Return in WWE

Paige will return to WWE Backstage this week. While not related, she has been teasing some big news for her on Twitter.

She wrote: “I get told that my glory days are over w/ my career & that I’m a “slut” coz of the crap that got released about me. Just know again. Ppl make mistakes when they’re young. I’m not that person. Also my glory days are far from over. I have a whole a lot of career left in me. 2020 will be a good year for me.”

PWInsider’s Mike Johnson has speculated that Paige could make an appearance in the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble, but this is far from confirmed.

