John Cena Happy About Nikki Bella’s Engagement

As we previously reported, Nikki Bella announced her engagement to Artem Chigvintsev over the weekend, after the two had been dating for around a year. According to Hollywood Life, her former boyfriend John Cena is just fine with the announcement.

A source said: “John is very happy for Nikki and her engagement. He is very happy that she has found someone that treats her so amazingly well. Nikki was an extremely important part of John’s life so it does remind him of what they had and he is also reminded of his proposal to her at Wrestlemania a few years ago but he also has thought that they have both grown from their relationship and they both have moved on. [Nikki and Artem’s] engagement just makes it all very official and real and that the past is now the past. He knew it was going to happen at some point so instead of taking it in any weird way he is only hoping for the best for her and he only wants to send good vibes her way and hopes she gets everything she deserves with her life with Artem. He knows she deserves all the good fortune and love she is receiving so he is happy.”

Cena and Bella began dating in 2012 and were engaged themselves at Wrestlemania in 2015. However, they announced their split in July 2018. Cena is now dating Shay Shariatzadeh.

Another source added: “John and Nikki are on great terms, he wants nothing but the best for her. And it’s not a big shock or anything, John knows how happy she is with Artem and how much she wants to settle down so he was expecting this sooner or later. He will always cherish his memories with Nikki but he’s moved on too. John’s very happy with his girlfriend Shay so that makes it easier to accept Nikki moving on.“