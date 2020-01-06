Dave Mastiff

Real Name: David Minton

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 315 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 21, 1984

From: Dudley, West Midlands (England)

Pro Debut: May 4, 2002

Trained By: ?

Finishing Move: Cannonball

Biography

– Mastiff is also known as Banter Claus & Dave Moralez or simply Moralez.

– Moralez was in a tag team with Jack Storm from 2006 – 2008, and they went by The Untouchables, Team Supreme or Team Charming on depending on which promotion they wrestled under at the time.

– November 30, 2003, Moralez challenged The Dominator for the FCW Championship.

– June 24, 2004, Moralez competed in a 6-Way for the vacant FCW Title.

– August 21, 2005, Moralez competed in the IPW:UK Extreme Measures ’05 Tournament.

– February 18, 2006, The Untouchables defeated AK47 (Kris Linnell & Ashe) for the IPW:UK Tag Team Titles.

– April 30th, The Untouchables retained the IPW:UK Tag Team Titles against AK47.

– July 23rd, The Untouchables retained the IPW:UK Tag Team Titles against Project Future (Ricardo Young & Bobby Hostile).

– September 8th, The Untouchables lost the IPW:UK Tag Team Titles against The Dragon Hearts (Dragon Phoenix & Spud) in a TLC Match.

– November 26th, Moralez competed in the 1PW Fight For the Future Battle Royal.

– April 7, 2007, Moralez competed in a 4-Way Ladder Match for the PBW Title.

– April 22nd, Moralez competed in the IPW:UK Royal Rumble.

– August 11th, Team Charming defeated The Hated Heroes (LT Summers & Andy Boy Simmonz) for the vacant RQW Tag Team Titles.

– October 21st, Team Charming defended the RQW Tag Team Titles against Maximum Head (Max Voltage & Dan Head).

– January 13, 2008, Team Charming lost the RQW Tag Team Titles to The Damned Nation (Dragon Aisu & Majik).

– February 29th, Moralez defeated Carnage for the AWW Title.

– March 28th, Moralez retained the AWW Title against Carnage.

– May 1st, Moralez retained the AWW Title against U-Gene.

– June 5th, Moralez defended the AWW Title against Dan Ryder.

– July 25th, Moralez retained the AWW Title against Phil Bedwell.

– November 7th, Moralez lost the AWW Title to Spud.

– February 7, 2009, Moralez competed in the XWA Gold Rush Rumble ’09.

– February 28th, Moralez competed in the IPW:UK Extreme Measures ’09 Tournament.

– May 31st, Moralez competed in a 10-Man Battle Royal for the vacant TXW Title.

– July 22nd, Moralez competed in the IPW:UK Selsey Cup.

– February 21, 2010, Mastiff defeated Leroy Kincaide for the IPW:UK British Title.

– June 6th, Mastiff retained the IPW:UK British Title against Johnny Moss.

– June 26th, Mastiff defeated The Lion Kid for the vacant BCC Title.

– August 1st, Mastiff defended the IPW:UK British Title against Go Shiozaki.

– October 10th, Mastiff retained the IPW:UK British Title in a Two Out of Three Falls against Leroy Kincaide.

– March 6, 2011, Mastiff defended the IPW:UK British Title against Danny Garnell.

– April 16th, Mastiff defended the BCC Title against Mark Haskins & Spud in a 3-Way.

– May 15th, Mastiff lost the IPW:UK British Title against Sha Samuels in a 3-Way.

– October 15th, Mastiff defended the BCC Title against Chris Masters & Johnny Moss in a 3-Way.

– November 25th, Mastiff competed in the FCP Infinity Trophy ’11 Tournament.

– June 3, 2012, Mastiff competed in the IPW:UK Extreme Measures ’12 Tournament.

– September 15th, Mastiff defeated Nok Su Kau for the ACW World Wrestling Title.

– October 26th, Mastiff challenged MASADA for the CZW Championship.

– December 1st, Mastiff lost the ACW World Wrestling Title against The Insane Killer.

– February 1, 2013, Mastiff competed in the PCW Road to Glory ’13.

– March 8th, Mastiff challenged Eddie Ryan for the 4FW Title.

– March 29th, Mastiff defeated Clint Margera for the FCP Title.

– April 26th, Mastiff competed in the PCW Royal Rumble.

– May 24th, Mastiff retained the FCP Title against Clint Margera.

– August 30th, Mastiff defended the FCP Title against Mark Haskins.

– September 14th, Mastiff won a 4-Way Money in the Bank match then defeated Andy Wild for the PWE Championship after cashing in the Money in the Bank.

– December 8th, Mastiff competed in the Extreme Measures ’13 Tournament.

– March 1, 2014, Mastiff competed in the PCW Road to Glory ’14.

– March 23rd, Mastiff competed in the NGW Destiny Tournament.

– March 28th, Mastiff competed in the PCW Royal Rumble.

– May 2nd, Mastiff lost the FCP Title to Tommy End.

– June 27th, Mastiff competed in the TGW True Grit Cup.

– July 19th, Mastiff lost the PWE Title to Grado.

– August 1st, Mastiff won the PCW Money in the Bank but was unsuccessful in cashing it in.

– September 20th, Mastiff competed in the IPW:UK Super 8 Tournament ’14.

– February 21, 2015, Mastiff won the vacant VPW Title in a 4-Way Tournament Final.

– March 13th, Mastiff competed in the PCW Road to Glory ’15.

– March 29th, Mastiff competed in the PCW Royal Rumble.

– July 11th, Mastiff defeated Chris Masters for the PCW Title.

– August 29th, Mastiff retained the PCW Title against Nick Aldis.

– September 20th, Mastiff competed in the IPW:UK Super 8 Tournament ’15.

– September 25th, Mastiff defended the PCW Title against Bobby Lashley.

– October 17th, Mastiff & Douglas Williams defeated James Mason & Murat Bosporus for the POW Tag Team Titles.

– November 20th, Mastiff competed in the Tetsujin Shoot Style Tournament.

– November 28th, Mastiff defended the PCW Title against Silas Young.

– January 24, 2016, Mastiff competed in the ICW Square Go!

– February 6th, Mastiff lost the PCW Title to Sha Samuels.

– March 12th, Mastiff competed in the PWE Elite Rumble III.

– May 28th, Mastiff lost the VPW Title to Jonny Storm.

– September 10th, Mastiff took part in the NGW Davey Boy Smith Cup Tournament Open Invitational.

– October 8th, Mastiff competed in the IPW:UK Super 8 Tournament ’16.

– November 1st, Mastiff defeated Grado for the vacant World of Sport Title but then lost the title to Grado in a second match.

– February 26, 2017, Team GB (Big Grizzly & Mastiff) defeated Liquid Dreams (Bruce & Jake McCluskey) for the vacant BLW Tag Team Titles.

– April 29th, Mastiff competed in the WCPW Rumble.

– August 20th, Team GB retained the BLW Tag Team Titles against The Brothers Awe (Alfie & Otis Awe).

– October 15th, Mastiff competed in the IPW:UK Super 8 Tournament ’17.

– November 1st, Mastiff challenged Keith Lee for the WWN Title.

– February 25, 2018, Team GB lost the BLW Tag Team Titles to Shark Island (Adam Maxted & Chris Andrews).

– May 22nd, Mastiff challenged Mark Haskins for the IPW:UK Title.

– June 18th, Mastiff competed in the WWE United Kingdom Title Tournament.

– July 28th, Mastiff defeated Sid Scala on NXT UK.

– July 29th, Mastiff defeated Damien Weir on NXT UK.

– August 25th, Mastiff defeated Dan Moloney on NXT UK.

– August 26th, Mastiff defeated Tyson T-Bone on NXT UK.

– October 13th, Mastiff defeated Mike Hitchman on NXT UK.

– October 14th, Mastiff defeated Eddie Dennis on NXT UK.

– January 12, 2019, Mastiff defeated Eddie Dennis in a No DQ Match at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool.

– April 6th, Mastiff defeated Kona Reeves on NXT UK.

– April 19th, Mastiff defeated Wolfgang on NXT UK.

– August 31st, Mastiff lost to Joe Coffey at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff.

– October 4th, Mastiff defeated Kenny Williams on NXT UK.

– October 5th, Mastiff lost to Jordan Devlin on NXT UK.

– November 16th, Mastiff defeated Kona Reeves on NXT UK.